Faysel Abdosh established Ayla washing station in 2018. He named the station after his niece. Faysel’s company, Testi Specialty Coffee, has several stations in Guji. About 800 farmers contribute cherry to Ayla. They cultivate coffee at high altitudes of 1,950 to 2,000 meters above sea level on small plots about 0.5 hectares on average. In addition to buying cherry, Testi Specialty Coffee also contributes to community well-being. In Sidamo, they have helped build schools for local children, supported a water project to make clean water accessible, and helped connect homes to the electricity grid. Enjoy cupping notes of candied orange peel, sugarcane, and taffy—a delectable cup to start your day.