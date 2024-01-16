This award-winning, single ingredient coconut water starts with uniquely fragrant and tasty organic Young Nam Hom coconuts grown in Thailand. With no extra ingredients, it is closest you can come to drinking straight from a coconut. They never thermally pasteurize or acidify our water, and Micro-Filter instead, we preserve delicious taste and nutrients. Take a sip to enjoy incredible hydration, naturally-occurring electrolytes and a good source of potassium. Our coconut water is also certified Organic & Fair for Life. 10oz bottle.