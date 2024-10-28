The one who started it all. Our pride and joy: Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water. It’s naturally sweet, crisp, and refreshing but also will satisfy and hydrate whenever you need to soak in all the benefits coconut water has to offer. What benefits are we talking about? Well for starters, it’s hydrating, and with naturally occurring electrolytes it’s a good source of phosphorus and potassium. 10oz bottle.