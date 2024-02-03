Elegy Coffee Germantown
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Classic egg & cheese breakfast biscuit sandwich with add ons available below!
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Classic egg & cheese breakfast burrito with add ons available below!
- Elegy Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Roasted sweet potato/onion/bacon hash, egg, sharp cheddar, black beans, chili lime crema
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled tofu/vegan chorizo hash, vegan cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan chipotle aioli (tofu hash still contains gluten, even if you sub gluten-free tortilla)
- Maple Masala Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Maple roasted butternut squash, Yukon gold potato, egg, garam masala, green chutney sauce, pickled red, onion, kale, paneer cheese
Pastries
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00Out of stock
A classic blueberry muffin with a touch of lemon zest for brightness. Topped with lemon sugar. From Dozen Bakery.
- Kouign Amann$5.50Out of stock
This kouign-amann begins with a classic croissant dough, with orange zest sugar folded into the layers. Baked in a muffin tin, the sugar caramelizes into a nice crunchy base for the sweet, flaky pastry. From Dozen Bakery.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50Out of stock
Rich, buttery, & flaky, these chocolate croissants are filled with a delicious piece of dark Valrhona chocolate. From Dozen Bakery.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00Out of stock
A savory classic, with black forest ham & swiss cheese, rolled up into a flaky croissant dough & enhanced with whole grain mustard. From Dozen Bakery.
Beverage
Coffee
- Espresso (2oz)$4.00
Double shot espresso
- Americano (8oz)$4.00
Espresso & water
- Cortado (4oz)$4.50
Espresso & equal parts of your choice of steamed milk
- Cappuccino (8oz)$5.00
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk
- Latte (12oz Hot)$5.50
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk
- Latte (16oz Iced)$5.50
Espresso with your choice of milk
- Drip$3.50+
Guatemala San Jose Del Lago or Spotlight Roast
- Cold Brew$5.00+
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil)
- Bulk Coffee (96oz)$35.00
96oz of brewed hot coffee serves 10-12 people. Cups, cream, and sweeteners are included upon request.
Specialty
- Honey Bear (16oz Iced)$7.00
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup
- Black & White (16oz Iced)$7.00
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk
- Sugar Plum Cappuccino (8oz Hot)$6.00
Espresso, sugar plum, cinnamon, sanding sugar, choice of steamed milk
- Gingerbread Au Lait$5.00+
Guatemala San Jose Del Lago drip, gingerbread, winter spiced whip, ginger snap crumble
- Sugar Plum Matcha (12oz Hot)$6.50
Matcha, sugar plum, cinnamon, sanding sugar, choice of steamed milk
- Sugar Plum Matcha (16oz Iced)$6.50
Matcha, sugar plum, cinnamon, sanding sugar, choice of milk
- Baklava Latte (12oz Hot)$6.50
Espresso, browned butter, pistachio, spiced rum, sea salt, choice of steamed milk
- Baklava Latte (16oz Iced)$6.50
Espresso, browned butter, pistachio, spiced rum, sea salt, choice of milk
- Gingerbread Latte (12oz Hot)$6.50
Espresso, gingerbread, choice of steamed milk
- Gingerbread Latte (16oz Iced)$6.50
Espresso, gingerbread, choice of milk
- Zest Friend (12oz Hot)$7.00
Housemade chai, oat milk, orange, cinnamon, orange peel expression
- Zest Friend (16oz Iced)$7.00
Housemade chai, oat milk, orange, cinnamon, orange peel expression
Tea Lattes
- Matcha Latte (12oz Hot)$5.50
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of steamed milk
- Matcha Latte (16oz Iced)$5.50
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of milk
- London Fog (12oz Hot)$5.50
High Garden Earl Grey Tea with your choice of steamed milk
- London Fog (16oz Iced)$5.50
High Garden Earl Grey tea with your choice of milk
- Chai Latte (12oz Hot)$5.50
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk
- Chai Latte (16oz Iced)$5.50
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of milk
Tea
- Bee's Knees Green Tea (16oz Iced)$4.00
Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender
- Assam Black Tea (16oz Iced)$4.00
Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral & earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened.
- Tea (12oz Hot)$4.00
Earl Grey A great organic Earl Grey black tea Sencha Green Classic Japanese green. Full-bodied, full-flavored toasted umami goodness Chamomile Citrus (Caffeine Free) Chamomile flower, lemon verbena, hibiscus, orange peel, rosehips Peppermint (Caffeine Free) Peppermint, holy basil, spearmint, juniper berries, cedar tips, myrtle, cardamom
Beverages
- Milk (8oz)$2.50
Your choice of Whole, Oat, or Almond milk
- Vanilla Steamer (8oz Hot)$3.50
Vanilla with your choice of steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate (8oz Hot)$3.50
Mocha with your choice of steamed milk
- Pup Cup
Non-dairy coconut/almond milk whipped cream for your pup!
- Kid Cup
Non-dairy coconut/almond milk whipped cream with sprinkles for your kid!
Grab & Go
Batch Bottles
- Love Bug Batch Bottle (16oz)$14.00
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, hibiscus, strawberry Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (16oz)$10.00
Makes approx 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (32oz)$20.00
Makes approx 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)$12.00
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (32oz)$24.00
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!
Grab & Go Drinks
- Acqua Panna Spring Mineral Water$4.00
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water is filtered slowly, drop by drop through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany for an unmistakable taste since 1564. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$4.00
San Pellegrino is a fine quality Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It surfaces naturally enriched with mineral salts. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime$4.00
Refreshing and extremely zesty. Think Sprite but so much better, with a touch of cardamom. 12oz can.l
- Culture Pop Watermelon$4.00
Indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. Slightly sweet & totally crushable. A summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment. 12oz can.
- Culture Pop Orange Mango$4.00
Culture Pop Orange Mango leads with the fruity, juicy goodness of that beloved orange & mango combo and finishes slightly sweet, subtly spiced with lime chili heat. 12oz can.
- Recess Mood Lime Citrus$5.00
Big lime flavor with real lime zest, balanced with lemon and orange. 12oz can.
- Recess Mood Grapefruit Tangerine$5.00
Bright grapefruit flavor with a juicy tangerine finish. 12oz can.
- Recess Mood Strawberry Rose$5.00
Brewed with real dried strawberries, rose petals, & rose hips for a subtly sweet flavor that feels like a long-overdue hug. 12oz can.
Grab & Go Food
Retail Coffee
- Elegy Steeped Coffee Bag (Guatemala & Sumatra)$2.50
Our Diamond Eye Blend is now available on the go in this Steeped Coffee Bag. It is created with two incredible micro lots and is periodically changing to ensure consistency throughout the year. Currently, it contains Guatemala Palhu and Sumatra Takengon KPGLA Gayo. This coffee is extremely sweet and balanced with notes of baker's chocolate, cherry, nougat, and heavy cream.
- Decaf Colombia (10oz)$18.00
This water-processed decaf is from Colombia and tastes great in any brew method. The water process ensures that up to 99.9% of caffeine is removed through a safe method without the use of alcohol or harmful chemicals.
- Diamond Eye Blend (Guatemala & Sumatra) (10oz)$18.00
Diamond Eye Blend is created with two incredible micro lots and is periodically changing to ensure consistency throughout the year. Currently, it contains Guatemala Palhu and Sumatra Takengon KPGLA Gayo. This coffee is extremely sweet and balanced with notes of baker's chocolate, cherry, nougat, and heavy cream.
- Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil) (10oz)$18.00
Our go-to standard for espresso (and our cold brew) is comprised of 70% natural Ethiopia Guji and 30% pulped natural Brazil.
- Ethiopia Gubata (10oz)$20.00
A brand new Ethiopian natural coffee produced by farmers in Gubata Farmers Group working with Ture Waji and his company, Sookoo Coffee. The group and their farms are situated in East Guji, Shakiso Woreda at altitudes exceeding 2,100 meters above sea level. The landscape here is rugged and stunning, with wide swaths of forest and rich, volcanic soil. The high altitude, warm days, and cool nights are perfect for growing sweet, dense cherries. Notes of cherry, cola, and rambutan linger between each sip and are sure to please your desire for an exceptional cup of Ethiopian coffee.
- Ethiopia Halo Hartume (10oz)$20.00Out of stock
Immerse your senses in the delightful notes of luscious applesauce, golden honey, and aromatic cinnamon sugar. This year's harvest promises to be a mouthwatering experience like no other. The grower-owned processing station has blossomed to include nearly 400 individual smallholders, each bringing their harvest to the central washing station or drying beds. Under the direction of Mijane Woresa and his son Daniel Mijane, community members are given educational resources and instruction on everything from best growing and harvesting practices to preparing coffee for export. The coffee also benefits from rigorous quality control standards and the community has a very sound logistical strategy for ensuring quality.
- Ethiopia Hambela Buku (10oz)$20.00
Introducing another impressive crop of Ethiopia Hambela Buku! Notes of blackberry syrup, crêpe, and raw sugar provide a rich and complex flavor profile that has been a long-running customer favorite for the past several years. Natural process coffees are made by drying the coffee beans with the fruit still attached, which allows the sugars from the fruit to infuse into the beans and contribute to their flavor. This method can produce coffees with a distinctive sweetness and fruitiness, which Hambela coffee certainly has in spades.
- Guatemala San Jose Del Lago (10oz)$20.00
Eduardo Cabrera, the fourth-generation steward of his family’s property and lifelong coffee grower, could not be more exuberant about his sense of place. In his own words, “Coffee is family, tradition, memories, happiness, and a little suffering; but I wouldn’t trade anything for the adrenaline during the beginning of harvest, my olfaction that never tires of the smell of the coffee flower, and the landscape of the lake, the volcanoes, and the coffee trees!” This washed Guatemala has tasting notes of cherry, cacao nibs, and taffy and we feature it as our house drip!
- Nicaragua La Esmeralda (10oz)$20.00Out of stock
We’re thrilled to offer this natural Nicaraguan coffee you won’t soon forget! We love natural processed coffees like these. This coffee’s profile is enhanced by its natural drying process by which the fruit is left on the bean for several weeks until the desired moisture content is achieved. This coffee is part of the LIFT and Red Cherry programs headed by the folks at Mercon Coffee. With approx. 150 producers growing on an average of 5-hectare parcels, this group effort delivers on their promise of unique, complex flavors. This particular coffee boasts notes of golden raisin, custard, and molasses.
Merch
- Elegy Sunrise T-Shirt (Black)$30.00
Elegy Sunrise T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.
- Elegy Iconography T-Shirt (Smoke)$30.00
Elegy Iconography T-Shirt (Smoke). Printed on Comfort Colors CC1745 Color Blast T-Shirt.
- Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Khaki)$30.00
Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Khaki). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.
- Elegy Diamond T-Shirt (Black)$30.00
Elegy Diamond T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.
- Elegy Iconography Baseball Tee (White/Black)$30.00
Elegy Iconography Baseball Tee (White/Black). Printed on Augusta 4420 Baseball Tee.
- Elegy Diamond Longsleeve Shirt (Mineral Wash Black)$50.00
Elegy Diamond Longsleeve Shirt (Mineral Wash Black). Printed on Colortone 2300 Longsleeve Shirt.
- Elegy Retro Honey Bear Crewneck (Black)$70.00
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Crewneck (Black). Printed on Independent IND3000 Heavyweight Crewneck.
- Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand)$70.00
Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.
- Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black)$70.00
Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.
- Elegy Honey Bear Hoodie (Black)$70.00
Elegy Honey Bear Hoodie (Black). Printed on Independent IND4000 Heavyweight Hoodie.
- Elegy Wheel Tote (Black)$24.00
Elegy Wheel Tote (Black). Printed on AS Colour 1001 Carrie Tote.
- Elegy Nice Things Tote (Black)$24.00
Elegy Nice Things Tote (Black). Printed on AS Colour 1001 Carrie Tote.
- Elegy Dad Hat (Black)$24.00
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat
- Elegy Dad Hat (White)$24.00
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat
- Elegy Cord Hat$36.00
Elegy Cord Hat by Weld Mfg
- Elegy Ribbed Beanie$36.00
Elegy Ribbed Beanie by Weld Mfg
- Elegy Crew Socks$14.00
Elegy Crew Socks by Weld Mfg
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black)$20.00
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive)$20.00
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Black)$40.00
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Black)
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (White)$40.00
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (White)
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Khaki)$40.00
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Khaki)
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Coyote)$40.00
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Coyote)
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Red)$40.00
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Red)
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Sand)$40.00
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Sand)
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Small)$12.00
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 20" across top, good for smaller dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large)$12.00
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 25" across top, good for medium/large dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.
- Elegy Dog Treats$10.00
Elegy Dog Treats. Peanut Butter & Blueberry, from Neoteric Brands.
- Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin$8.00
Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin
- Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin$8.00
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin
- Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener$6.00
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener
- Elegy Magnet Pack$6.00
Elegy Magnet Pack (2). Eye and Retro Honey Bear
- Elegy Skate Sticker Pack$6.00
Elegy Skate Sticker Pack (3). Limited run of our version of some classic skate logos!
- Elegy Sticker Pack$6.00
Elegy Sticker Pack (4). Eye, Retro Honey Bear, Logo, and Circle Iconography
- Elegy I'd Rather Be Drinking Honey Bear Bumper Sticker$4.00
Elegy I'd Rather Be Drinking Honey Bear Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"
- Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker$4.00
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"
- Elegy You Can Find Me At Elegy Bumper Sticker$4.00
Elegy You Can Find Me At Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"
- Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin$120.00
Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin. For more information, please visit www.elegycoffee.com/cbd
- Elegy Sticker$2.00
Elegy Sticker
