Elegy Coffee Germantown
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Classic egg & cheese breakfast bagel sandwich with add ons available below!$8.00
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Classic egg & cheese breakfast burrito with add ons available below!$8.00
- Elegy Breakfast Burrito
Roasted sweet potato/onion/bacon hash, egg, sharp cheddar, black beans, chili lime crema$12.00
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled tofu/vegan chorizo hash, vegan cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan chipotle aioli (tofu hash still contains gluten, even if you sub gluten-free tortilla)$12.00
- The M.E.S.S.
Miso deviled eggs, sriracha, cayenne, pickled daikon & carrots, sesame oil, chives, on a brioche pullman bread$12.00
Bagels
- Plain Bagel
Handmade plain bagel. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
- Everything Bagel
Handmade everything bagel topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, & onion. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
- Jalapeño & Cheddar Bagel
Handmade bagel topped with fresh jalapeño & Tillamook cheddar. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Pastries
- Blueberry Muffin
A classic blueberry muffin with a touch of lemon zest for brightness. Topped with lemon sugar. From Dozen Bakery.$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant
Rich, buttery, & flaky, these chocolate croissants are filled with a delicious piece of dark Valrhona chocolate. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Kouign-Amann
This kouign-amann begins with a classic croissant dough, with orange zest sugar folded into the layers. Baked in a muffin tin, the sugar caramelizes into a nice crunchy base for the sweet, flaky pastry. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Cheese Croissant
A savory classic, with black forest ham & swiss cheese, rolled up into a flaky croissant dough & enhanced with whole grain mustard. From Dozen Bakery.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Housemade chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh daily!$3.50
Beverage
Coffee
- Espresso (2oz)
Double shot espresso$4.00
- Americano
Espresso & water$4.00
- Cortado (4oz)
Espresso & equal parts of your choice of steamed milk$4.50
- Cappuccino (8oz)
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk$5.00
- Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso with your choice of milk$5.50
- Drip
Guatemala Bella Carmona or Spotlight Roast$3.50
- Cold Brew
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil)$5.00
Specialty
- Pumpkin Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, pumpkin, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, pumpkin whip$8.00
- Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup$7.00
- Black & White (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk$7.00
- Café de Hola (16oz Iced)
Iced coffee, piloncillo, cinnamon, clove, star anise, oat milk$6.50
- Stroopwafel Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, caramel, cinnamon, vanilla, choice of steamed milk$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Stroopwafel Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, caramel, cinnamon, vanilla, choice of milk$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zombie Matcha (12oz Hot)
Matcha, cranberry, rosemary, cardamom, choice of steamed alt milk (whole milk not an option for this item)$6.50
- Zombie Matcha (16oz Iced)
Matcha, cranberry, rosemary, cardamom, choice of alt milk (whole milk not an option for this item)$6.50
- Autumn Tonic (16oz Iced)
Espresso, cranberry, rosemary, cardamom, tonic, cranberry bitters$6.50
Tea Lattes
- Matcha Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Matcha Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of milk$5.50
- London Fog (12oz Hot)
High Garden Earl Grey Tea with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- London Fog (16oz Iced)
High Garden Earl Grey tea with your choice of milk$5.50
- Chai Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Chai Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of milk$5.50
Tea & Juice
- Tea (12oz Hot)
Earl Grey A great organic Earl Grey black tea Sencha Green Classic Japanese green. Full-bodied, full-flavored toasted umami goodness Chamomile Citrus (Caffeine Free) Chamomile flower, lemon verbena, hibiscus, orange peel, rosehips Peppermint (Caffeine Free) Peppermint, holy basil, spearmint, juniper berries, cedar tips, myrtle, cardamom$4.00
- Bee's Knees Green Tea (16oz Iced)
Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender$4.00
- Assam Black Tea (16oz Iced)
Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral & earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened.$4.00
- Orange Juice (12oz)
Fresh squeezed housemade orange juice$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Beverages
- Milk (8oz)
Your choice of Whole, Oat, or Almond milk$2.50
- Vanilla Steamer (8oz Hot)
Vanilla with your choice of steamed milk$3.50
- Hot Chocolate (8oz Hot)
Mocha with your choice of steamed milk$3.50
- Pumpkin Pup Cup
Housemade non-dairy coconut milk & pumpkin puree whip with a Baxter Bailey & Co. Honey Bear dog treat!
Grab & Go
Batch Bottles
- Pumpkin Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, pumpkin, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$14.00
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (16oz)
Makes approx 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$10.00
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (32oz)
Makes approx 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$20.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$12.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (32oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$24.00
Wellness Shots
Grab & Go Drinks
- Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water
By blending the essential oils from the flowers, fruits and herbs that we have gathered from around the Mediterranean shores with highest-quality quinine from the 'fever trees' of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we have created a delicate, floral tonic water. 200ml / 6.8oz bottle.$2.50
- Martinelli's Apple Juice
100% juice from U.S.-grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no additives of any kind. 10oz glass bottle.$3.50
- Acqua Panna Spring Mineral Water
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water is filtered slowly, drop by drop through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany for an unmistakable taste since 1564. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino is a fine quality Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It surfaces naturally enriched with mineral salts. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
- Mexican Coke
Mexican Coca-Cola is made using real pure cane sugar as opposed to high-fructose corn syrup. Refreshing and delightful. 12oz glass bottle.$4.00
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime
Refreshing and extremely zesty. Think Sprite but so much better, with a touch of cardamom. 12oz can.l$4.00
- Culture Pop Orange Mango
Culture Pop Orange Mango leads with the fruity, juicy goodness of that beloved orange & mango combo and finishes slightly sweet, subtly spiced with lime chili heat. 12oz can.$4.00
- Culture Pop Watermelon
Indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. Slightly sweet & totally crushable. A summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment. 12oz can.$4.00
- Culture Pop Wild Berries & Lime
Happy, healthy and oh so berry-y sophisticated blueberry & blackberry blend with subtle layers of citrus, herbs & spice enjoy sweet, juicy sips with a tasty, peppy twist catch hints of peppercorn in there as we elevate the soda experience. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Lime Citrus
Big lime flavor with real lime zest, balanced with lemon and orange. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Raspberry Lemon
Sparkling water infused with mood-lifting magnesium & balancing adaptogens. Refreshing & juicy, it’s made with real raspberries & a hint of lemon. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Strawberry Rose
Brewed with real dried strawberries, rose petals, & rose hips for a subtly sweet flavor that feels like a long-overdue hug. 12oz can.$5.00
Grab & Go Food
Retail Coffee
- Decaf Colombia (10oz)
This water-processed decaf is from Colombia and tastes great in any brew method. The water process ensures that up to 99.9% of caffeine is removed through a safe method without the use of alcohol or harmful chemicals.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil) (10oz)
Our go-to standard for espresso (and our cold brew) is comprised of 70% natural Ethiopia Guji and 30% pulped natural Brazil.$20.00
- Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco (10oz)
Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco is a group of 84 small farmers in the municipality of Ataco, Tolima. Each farmer mills and dries their own coffee cherry after harvest before selling them to the open market through exporting partners. This high-elevation coffee is certified organic at the farm level.$20.00
- Costa Rica El Cedral (10oz)
Santa Maria de Dota is home to one of Costa Rica’s finest cooperatives, Coopedota. It is the world’s first certified carbon-neutral coffee exporter, but it’s much more than just a supplier with a great certification. Recently retired Director Roberto Mata built up an amazing industry, integrating social services and environmental protections while producing some of the highest quality coffee available in Costa Rica. This year's crop comes at you with notes of rose hips, caramel apple, and hazelnut.$20.00
- Guatemala Bella Carmona (10oz)
From the Antigua Valley, Sacatepéquez, Guatemala, this washed roast has tasting notes of apple butter, caramel, and glazed donut and we feature it as our house drip!$20.00
- Rwanda Isimbi (10oz)
Rwanda Isimbi is back for a second round! This coffee is grown at high altitudes overlooking Lake Kivu, and then hand-picked to ensure only the ripest beans are selected. Isimbi is the Kinyarwanda word that refers to something pure "like the white snow at the top of a volcano", which should give you some idea of the quality of this coffee. This coffee is bright and has hard candy vibes. Notes of rhubarb, honey, and raw sugar$20.00
- Uganda Sipi Falls (10oz)
After several years absence, Uganda Sipi Falls returns! its bright, round body will leave you satisfied after every sip. Sipi Falls washing station is located at 1800 meters above sea level and processes coffee from 8,000 farms located on the steep slopes of mount Elgon.$20.00
Merch
- Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
- Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Crewneck (Black)
Elegy Honey Bear Crewneck (Black). Printed on Independent IND3000 Heavyweight Crewneck.$68.00
- Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand)
Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$68.00
- Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black)
Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$68.00
- Elegy Cold Brew Trucker Hat (Black)
Elegy Cold Brew Trucker Hat (Black). Limited print, only 100 made!$32.00
- Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)
Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)$32.00
- Elegy Script Cord Hat (Black)
Elegy Script Cord Hat (Black).$32.00
- Elegy Script Cord Hat (Green)
Elegy Script Cord Hat (Green)$32.00
- Elegy Eye Dad Hat (Black)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
- Elegy Eye Dad Hat (White)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
- Elegy Ribbed Beanie
Elegy Ribbed Beanie by Weld Mfg$36.00
- Elegy Crew Socks
Elegy Crew Socks by Weld Mfg$14.00
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Black)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Black)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (White)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (White)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Khaki)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Khaki)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Coyote)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Coyote)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Red)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Red)$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Sand)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Sand)$40.00
- Elegy Coffee Mug (9oz) (Ash White)
Elegy Coffee Mug by Kinto (9oz) (Ash White)$24.00
- Elegy Coffee Mug (9oz) (Dark Gray)
Elegy Coffee Mug by Kinto (9oz) (Dark Gray)$24.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Candle (3.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (3.5oz)$14.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Candle (7.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (7.5oz)$28.00
- Elegy Dog Treats (5oz)
Elegy Dog Treats by Baxter Bailey & Company (5oz)$12.00
- Elegy Pumpkin Dog Treats (5oz)
Elegy Pumpkin Dog Treats by Baxter Bailey & Company (5oz). Special Release, limited run!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Small)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 20" across top, good for smaller dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 25" across top, good for medium/large dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Eye Enamel Pin
Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin$8.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Enamel Pin
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin$8.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Air Freshener
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener$6.00
- Elegy Magnet Pack
Elegy Magnet Pack (2). Eye and Retro Honey Bear$6.00
- Elegy I'd Rather Be Drinking Honey Bear Bumper Sticker
Elegy I'd Rather Be Drinking Honey Bear Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
- Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
- Elegy Sticker
Elegy Sticker (Random)$2.00
- Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin
Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin. For more information, please visit www.elegycoffee.com/cbd$120.00
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.