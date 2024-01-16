Ethiopia Dimtu Guji (10oz)

Ethiopia Dimtu Guji (washed) is a departure from other washed Yirgacheffe Ethiopia we have offered in the past. This exciting new coffee boasts notes of apple, stone fruit, and champagne. You will find bright fruit notes on the front end and a pleasing round body on the finish. Unlike some washed Ethiopias with a thin delicate body, we find this coffee finishes strong and leaves us wanting more. It's a mashup of everything we love about coffee from this region.