Elegy Coffee Germantown
Featured Items
- Elegy Breakfast Burrito
Roasted sweet potato/onion/bacon hash, egg, sharp cheddar, black beans, chili lime crema$12.00
- Black & White (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk$7.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$12.00
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Classic egg & cheese breakfast biscuit sandwich with add ons available below!$8.00
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Classic egg & cheese breakfast burrito with add ons available below!$8.00
- Elegy Breakfast Burrito
Roasted sweet potato/onion/bacon hash, egg, sharp cheddar, black beans, chili lime crema$12.00
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled tofu/vegan chorizo hash, vegan cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan chipotle aioli (tofu hash still contains gluten, even if you sub gluten-free tortilla)$12.00
- Maple Masala Breakfast Burrito
Maple roasted butternut squash, Yukon gold potato, egg, garam masala, green chutney sauce, pickled red onion, kale, paneer cheese$13.50
Biscuits
Sides
Pastries
- Blueberry Muffin
A classic blueberry muffin with a touch of lemon zest for brightness. Topped with lemon sugar. From Dozen Bakery.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kouign-Amann
This kouign-amann begins with a classic croissant dough, with orange zest sugar folded into the layers. Baked in a muffin tin, the sugar caramelizes into a nice crunchy base for the sweet, flaky pastry. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Rich, buttery, & flaky, these chocolate croissants are filled with a delicious piece of dark Valrhona chocolate. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Cheese Croissant
A savory classic, with black forest ham & swiss cheese, rolled up into a flaky croissant dough & enhanced with whole grain mustard. From Dozen Bakery.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Housemade chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh daily!$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Beverage
Coffee
- Espresso (2oz)
Double shot espresso$4.00
- Americano
Espresso & water$4.00
- Cortado (4oz)
Espresso & equal parts of your choice of steamed milk$4.50
- Cappuccino (8oz)
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk$5.00
- Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso with your choice of milk$5.50
- Drip
Guatemala San Jose Del Lago or Spotlight Roast$3.50
- Cold Brew
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil)$5.00
Specialty
- Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup$7.00
- Peach Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, peach, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, peach whip (limited time only!)$8.00
- Black & White (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk$7.00
- The Zen (16oz Iced)
Espresso, cucumber, mint, lemon zest, choice of milk$6.50
- Coconut Lime Matcha (12oz Hot)
Matcha, coconut, lime zest, choice of steamed milk$6.50
- Coconut Lime Matcha (16oz Iced)
Matcha, coconut, lime zest, choice of milk$6.50
- Sunny Day Tonic (16oz Iced)
Espresso, elderflower tonic, earl grey, lemon oleo-saccharum$7.00
- Cherry Grove (16oz Iced)
Espresso, Mexican Coke, cherry bitters.$6.00
Cherry Grove (16oz Iced)
Espresso, Mexican Coke, cherry bitters.
Tea Lattes
- Matcha Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Matcha Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of milk$5.50
- London Fog (12oz Hot)
High Garden Earl Grey Tea with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- London Fog (16oz Iced)
High Garden Earl Grey tea with your choice of milk$5.50
- Chai Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Chai Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of milk$5.50
Tea, Lemonade & Juice
- Tea (12oz Hot)
Earl Grey A great organic Earl Grey black tea Sencha Green Classic Japanese green. Full-bodied, full-flavored toasted umami goodness Chamomile Citrus (Caffeine Free) Chamomile flower, lemon verbena, hibiscus, orange peel, rosehips Peppermint (Caffeine Free) Peppermint, holy basil, spearmint, juniper berries, cedar tips, myrtle, cardamom$4.00
- Bee's Knees Green Tea (16oz Iced)
Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender$4.00
- Assam Black Tea (16oz Iced)
Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral & earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened.$4.00
- Orange Juice (12oz)
Fresh squeezed housemade orange juice$5.00
- Lemonade (16oz Iced)
Fresh squeezed housemade lemonade$5.00
- Arnold Palmer (16oz Iced)
Fresh squeezed housemade lemonade & assam black iced tea$5.00
- Blueberry Basil Lemonade (16oz Iced)
Fresh squeezed housemade lemonade w/ blueberry basil$5.50
- Matcha Lemonade (16oz Iced)
Fresh squeezed housemade lemonade w/ High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn$5.50
Beverages
- Milk (8oz)
Your choice of Whole, Oat, or Almond milk$2.50
- Vanilla Steamer (8oz Hot)
Vanilla with your choice of steamed milk$3.50
- Hot Chocolate (8oz Hot)
Mocha with your choice of steamed milk$3.50
- Pup Cup
Non-dairy coconut/almond milk whipped cream for your pup!
- Kid Cup
Non-dairy coconut/almond milk whipped cream with sprinkles for your kid!
Grab & Go
Batch Bottles
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (16oz)
Makes approx 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$10.00
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (32oz)
Makes approx 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$20.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$12.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (32oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$24.00
Grab & Go Drinks
- Martinelli's Apple Juice
100% juice from U.S.-grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no additives of any kind. 10oz glass bottle.$3.50
- Acqua Panna Spring Mineral Water
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water is filtered slowly, drop by drop through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany for an unmistakable taste since 1564. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino is a fine quality Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It surfaces naturally enriched with mineral salts. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime
Refreshing and extremely zesty. Think Sprite but so much better, with a touch of cardamom. 12oz can.l$4.00
- Culture Pop Watermelon
Indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. Slightly sweet & totally crushable. A summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment. 12oz can.$4.00
- Culture Pop Orange Mango
Culture Pop Orange Mango leads with the fruity, juicy goodness of that beloved orange & mango combo and finishes slightly sweet, subtly spiced with lime chili heat. 12oz can.$4.00
- Recess Mood Lime Citrus
Big lime flavor with real lime zest, balanced with lemon and orange. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Raspberry Lemon
Sparkling water infused with mood-lifting magnesium & balancing adaptogens. Refreshing & juicy, it’s made with real raspberries & a hint of lemon. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Strawberry Rose
Brewed with real dried strawberries, rose petals, & rose hips for a subtly sweet flavor that feels like a long-overdue hug. 12oz can.$5.00
Grab & Go Food
Retail Coffee
- Decaf Colombia (10oz)
This water-processed decaf is from Colombia and tastes great in any brew method. The water process ensures that up to 99.9% of caffeine is removed through a safe method without the use of alcohol or harmful chemicals.$18.00
- Diamond Eye Blend (Guatemala & Sumatra) (10oz)
Diamond Eye Blend is created with two incredible micro lots and is periodically changing to ensure consistency throughout the year. Currently, it contains Guatemala Palhu and Sumatra Takengon KPGLA Gayo. This coffee is extremely sweet and balanced with notes of baker's chocolate, cherry, nougat, and heavy cream.$18.00
- Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil) (10oz)
Our go-to standard for espresso (and our cold brew) is comprised of 70% natural Ethiopia Guji and 30% pulped natural Brazil.$18.00
- Ethiopia Udeyi (10oz)
This Ethiopian natural coffee is brought to you by the Udeyi Farmers Group and an old friend Ture Waji at Sookoo Coffee. Sookoo is an Ethiopian word for gold and is a reflection of the quality and attention to detail. Delicate floral notes fuse with plum and rambutan to set this coffee on a pedestal of perfection.$20.00
- Guatemala San Jose Del Lago (10oz)
Eduardo Cabrera, the fourth-generation steward of his family’s property and lifelong coffee grower, could not be more exuberant about his sense of place. In his own words, “Coffee is family, tradition, memories, happiness, and a little suffering; but I wouldn’t trade anything for the adrenaline during the beginning of harvest, my olfaction that never tires of the smell of the coffee flower, and the landscape of the lake, the volcanoes, and the coffee trees!” This washed Guatemala has tasting notes of cherry, cacao nibs, and taffy and we feature it as our house drip!$20.00
- Rwanda Isimbi (10oz)
Rwanda Isimbi is back for a second round! This coffee is grown at high altitudes overlooking Lake Kivu, and then hand-picked to ensure only the ripest beans are selected. Isimbi is the Kinyarwanda word that refers to something pure "like the white snow at the top of a volcano", which should give you some idea of the quality of this coffee. This coffee is bright and has hard candy vibes. Notes of rhubarb, honey, and raw sugar$20.00
- Sumatra Ratu Ketiara Gayo (10oz)
We are excited to bring in coffee from the Ketiara co-op Ratu Ketiara Gayo (RKG). This coffee comes from the newest branch of the Ketiara co-op organization established in 2011 consisting of 971 farmers in the Aceh region of Sumatra who are 80% women. Notes of Cherry, Cream, and Sugar.$20.00
Merch
- Elegy Sunrise T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Sunrise T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$30.00
- Elegy Iconography T-Shirt (Smoke)
Elegy Iconography T-Shirt (Smoke). Printed on Comfort Colors CC1745 Color Blast T-Shirt.$30.00
- Elegy Retro Honey Bear Crewneck (Black)
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Crewneck (Black). Printed on Independent IND3000 Heavyweight Crewneck.$70.00
- Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand)
Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$70.00
- Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black)
Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$70.00
- Elegy Nice Things Tote (Black)
Elegy Nice Things Tote (Black). Printed on AS Colour 1001 Carrie Tote.$24.00
- Elegy Dad Hat (Black)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$24.00
- Elegy Dad Hat (White)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Cord Hat
Elegy Cord Hat by Weld Mfg$36.00
- Elegy Ribbed Beanie
Elegy Ribbed Beanie by Weld Mfg$36.00
- Elegy Crew Socks
Elegy Crew Socks by Weld Mfg$14.00
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Black)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Black)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (White)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (White)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Khaki)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Khaki)$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Coyote)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Coyote)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Red)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Red)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Sand)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Sand)$40.00
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Small)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 20" across top, good for smaller dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 25" across top, good for medium/large dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
- Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin
Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin$8.00
- Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin$8.00
- Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener$6.00
- Elegy Magnet Pack
Elegy Magnet Pack (2). Eye and Retro Honey Bear$6.00
- Elegy Sticker Pack
Elegy Sticker Pack (4). Eye, Retro Honey Bear, Logo, and Circle Iconography$6.00
- Elegy I'd Rather Be Drinking Honey Bear Bumper Sticker
Elegy I'd Rather Be Drinking Honey Bear Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
- Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
- Elegy Sticker
Elegy Sticker (Random)$2.00
- Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin
Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin. For more information, please visit www.elegycoffee.com/cbd$120.00