Discover the exquisite Chelchele Natural from Ethiopia’s Gedeb district, a region renowned for producing some of the world’s most vibrant and complex coffees. Grown by smallholder farmers in the high-altitude Banko Chelchele community, this anaerobic natural microlot offers an explosive cup profile with perfume-like aromatics and fruit candy-like sweetness. Carefully hand-sorted and fermented in carbon fiber drums for 7-10 days, then sun-dried on raised beds, this coffee delivers a syrupy, vibrant flavor with exceptional clarity. Sourced through EDN Ethiopian Coffee, a processor committed to supporting farmers with pre-financing and resources, this coffee embodies sustainability and unparalleled quality.