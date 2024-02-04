Ethiopia Gubata (10oz)

$20.00

A brand new Ethiopian natural coffee produced by farmers in Gubata Farmers Group working with Ture Waji and his company, Sookoo Coffee. The group and their farms are situated in East Guji, Shakiso Woreda at altitudes exceeding 2,100 meters above sea level. The landscape here is rugged and stunning, with wide swaths of forest and rich, volcanic soil. The high altitude, warm days, and cool nights are perfect for growing sweet, dense cherries. Notes of cherry, cola, and rambutan linger between each sip and are sure to please your desire for an exceptional cup of Ethiopian coffee.