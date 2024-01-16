Organic pineapple, beet, lime, and coconut water. Regain strength after the night before with this hydrating and zesty remedy. Naturally occurring electrolytes from coconut water and a plethora of vitamins and minerals from pineapple, will have you feeling back to yourself in no time. Organic Cold Pressed Juice, with extended shelf life through High-Pressure Pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle.