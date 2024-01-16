Elegy Coffee East
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches, Burritos + Bowls
Chili Pimento Chicken Biscuit
Fried chicken, burnt honey, chili crunch, pimento cheese on a housemade biscuit$12.00
Baseline Burrito
Egg, cheddar, tater tots. Comes with salsa roja + salsa verde and is also available as a bowl!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Deluxe Baseline Burrito
Egg, cheddar, tater tots, pickled red onions, chili lime crema, chili crunch. Comes with salsa roja + salsa verde and is also available as a bowl!$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Burrito
Scrambled tofu/vegan chorizo hash, vegan cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan chipotle aioli (tofu hash still contains gluten, even if you sub gluten-free tortilla). Comes with salsa roja + salsa verde and is also available as a bowl!$13.00
Chilaquiles Burrito
Birria, green chilaquiles, egg, cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado spread. Comes with salsa roja + salsa verde and is also available as a bowl!$14.00
Bagels, Biscuits + Croissants
Plain Bagel
Handmade plain bagel. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
Everything Bagel
Handmade everything bagel topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, & onion. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
Jalapeño + Cheddar Bagel
Handmade bagel topped with fresh jalapeño + Tillamook cheddar. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.50
Biscuit
Housemade biscuit. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
Butter Croissant
These croissants are simple, buttery, flaky, + delicious. 48+ layers of butter ensure that they really melt in your mouth! From Dozen Bakery. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Granola Bowls
Sides
Birria$3.50
Bacon$2.50
Sausage$2.50
Eggs$2.50
Black Beans$2.00
Pico De Gallo$1.00
Pickled Red Onion$1.00
Chili Crunch$1.00
Chili Lime Crema$1.00
Vegan Chipotle Aioli$1.00
Avocado Spread$1.00
Salsa Roja$1.00
Salsa Verde$1.00
Butter$0.50
Vegan Butter$0.50
Strawberry Jam$0.50
Cream Cheese$1.00
Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese$1.50
Honey Bear Cream Cheese$2.00
Pimento Cheese$2.50
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
A classic blueberry muffin with a touch of lemon zest for brightness. Topped with lemon sugar. From Dozen Bakery.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Kouign-Amann
This kouign-amann begins with a classic croissant dough, with orange zest sugar folded into the layers. Baked in a muffin tin, the sugar caramelizes into a nice crunchy base for the sweet, flaky pastry. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50
Chocolate Croissant
Rich, buttery, + flaky, these chocolate croissants are filled with a delicious piece of dark Valrhona chocolate. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Ham + Cheese Croissant
A savory classic, with black forest ham & swiss cheese, rolled up into a flaky croissant dough + enhanced with whole grain mustard. From Dozen Bakery.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Housemade chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh daily!$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Beverage
Coffee
Espresso (2oz)
Double shot espresso$4.00
Americano
2oz double shot espresso + water$4.00
Cortado (4oz)
2oz double shot espresso + 2oz steamed milk of choice$4.50
Cappuccino (8oz)
2oz double shot espresso + 6oz steamed milk of choice$5.00
Latte (12oz Hot)
2oz double shot espresso + steamed milk of choice$5.50
Drip
Guatemala or spotlight featured roast$3.50
Café Au Lait
Batch brewed drip coffee with steamed milk of choice$4.00
Cold Brew
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil)$5.00
Espresso Tonic (16oz Iced)
2oz double shot espresso, premium tonic$5.50
Specialty
Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup$7.00
Butter Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, vegan butterscotch$8.00
Black + White (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk$7.00
Butterscotch Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, vegan butterscotch, choice of steamed milk$6.50
Butterscotch Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, vegan butterscotch, choice of milk$6.50
Daybreak Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, tangerine, marigold, choice of steamed milk$6.50
Daybreak Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, tangerine, marigold, choice of milk$6.50
Nakama Matcha (12oz Hot)
Matcha, pandan, ube, choice of steamed milk$6.50
Nakama Matcha (16oz Iced)
Matcha, pandan, vegan ube cold foam, choice of milk$6.50
Sweet Sorrow Espresso Tonic (16oz Iced)
Espresso, blood orange, pomegranate, fever-tree tonic, dehydrated orange$7.00
Cherry Blossom Espresso (8oz Iced)
Espresso, sakura blossom, rose hip, spiced cherry bitters, grapefruit expression (our take on an n/a old fashioned!)$6.00
Tea Lattes
Matcha Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
Matcha Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of milk$5.50
London Fog (12oz Hot)
High Garden Earl Grey Tea with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
London Fog (16oz Iced)
High Garden Earl Grey tea with your choice of milk$5.50
Chai Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our housemade chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
Chai Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our housemade chai concentrate with your choice of milk$5.50
Tea
Tea (12oz Hot)
Earl Grey A great organic Earl Grey black tea Milky Oolong Legendary Oolong variety from Taiwan with notes of citrus, honey, toasted nuts, and a creamy mouth-feel Mao Feng Lingering Clouds A delicious green tea expression from China that has a deep, roasty sweetness, gentle minerality, and aroma of white flowers Peppermint (Caffeine Free) Peppermint, holy basil, spearmint, juniper berries, cedar tips, myrtle, cardamom Sencha Green Classic Japanese green. Full-bodied, full-flavored toasted umami goodness Chamomile Citrus (Caffeine Free) Chamomile flower, lemon verbena, hibiscus, orange peel, rosehips$4.50
Bee's Knees Green Tea (16oz Iced)
Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender$4.50
Assam Black Tea (16oz Iced)
Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral + earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened.$4.50
Beverages
Grab + Go
Batch Bottles
Butter Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, vegan butterscotch Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$14.00
Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$12.00
Honey Bear Batch Bottle (32oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$24.00
Cold Brew Batch Bottle (16oz)
Makes approx 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$10.00
Cold Brew Batch Bottle (32oz)
Makes approx 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$20.00
Organic Cold-Pressed Wellness Juices
E+Rose 6-Shooter Wellness Juice
Fire up your immunity with 6-Shooter, a bold blend designed to fight off the flu, combat bacteria, and boost metabolism. Packed with citrus-powered vitamin C, anti-inflammatory turmeric, and a fiery kick of cayenne and ginger, this potent elixir delivers a revitalizing shot of wellness in every sip. This organic cold pressed juice, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Orange, Organic Grapefruit, Organic Lemon, Organic Tumeric, Organic Ginger, Organic Cayenne$14.00OUT OF STOCK
E+Rose Broadway RxMedy Wellness Juice
Nature's cure to the Broadway blues. Full of hydrating and nourishing organic produce to fuel you back up and crush the day. This organic cold pressed juice, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Pineapple, Organic Coconut Water, Organic Beet, Organic Lime$14.00OUT OF STOCK
E+Rose Cold Snap Wellness Juice
The Cold Snap is a crisp, sweet green juice that leaves you with a ginger bite, a clean mint taste, and a nutrient- filled body. This organic cold pressed juice, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Green Apple, Organic Spinach, Organic Ginger, Organic Kale, Organic Green Chard, Organic Parsley, Organic Mint$14.00OUT OF STOCK
E+Rose G6 Wellness Juice
This keto-friendly, energizing juice is loaded with greens. We add organic lemon and ginger for an anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial punch. This organic cold pressed juice, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Cucumber, Organic Celery, Organic Lemon, Organic Spinach, Organic Kale, Organic Ginger, Organic Parsley$14.00OUT OF STOCK
E+Rose Music City Sunrise Wellness Juice
A sweet taste as colorful as our beloved sunrise in the Music City, with super anti-inflammatory turmeric and ginger for the added boost to power your health to the next level. This organic cold pressed juice, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Green Apple, Organic Carrots, Ginger, Organic Lemon, Organic Turmeric$14.00OUT OF STOCK
E+Rose Southern Beet Wellness Juice
A vibrant and earthy blend delivering a perfect balance of sweetness, zest, and nourishing greens. Get back to your roots with this anti- inflammatory Southern beauty. This organic cold pressed juice, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 12oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Orange, Organic Red Beet, Organic Pineapple, Organic Carrot, Organic Collards, Organic Ginger$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic Cold-Pressed Wellness Shots
E+Rose Immunity Wellness Shot
An intense tonic of immune-boosting, antibacterial, viral fighting, anti-inflammatory superfoods for keeping the bad guys at bay. This organic cold pressed shot, with extended shelf life through high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) and a low pH process. 2oz bottle. Ingredients: Organic Lemon, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Cayenne, Organic Oil Of Oregano$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Grab + Go Drinks
Martinelli's Apple Juice
100% juice from U.S.-grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no additives of any kind. 10oz glass bottle.$3.50
Acqua Panna Spring Mineral Water
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water is filtered slowly, drop by drop through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany for an unmistakable taste since 1564. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino is a fine quality Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It surfaces naturally enriched with mineral salts. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
This award-winning, single ingredient coconut water starts with uniquely fragrant and tasty organic Young Nam Hom coconuts grown in Thailand. With no extra ingredients, it is closest you can come to drinking straight from a coconut. They never thermally pasteurize or acidify our water, and Micro-Filter instead, we preserve delicious taste and nutrients. Take a sip to enjoy incredible hydration, naturally-occurring electrolytes and a good source of potassium. Our coconut water is also certified Organic & Fair for Life. 10oz bottle.$4.00
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coca-Cola is made using real pure cane sugar as opposed to high-fructose corn syrup. Refreshing and delightful. 500ml glass bottle.$4.00
Red Bull
Red Bull is a lightly carbonated energy drink with a blend of caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, real sugar, and water. 8.4oz can.$4.00
Red Bull Sugarfree
Red Bull Sugarfree is a lightly carbonated energy drink with a blend of caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, and water, without the sugar. 8.4oz can.$4.00
Red Bull Watermelon
Red Bull Red Edition is a lightly carbonated energy drink with a blend of caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, real sugar, and water, along with the taste of watermelon. 8.4oz can.$4.00
Culture Pop Orange Mango
Culture Pop Orange Mango leads with the fruity, juicy goodness of that beloved orange & mango combo and finishes slightly sweet, subtly spiced with lime chili heat. 12oz can.$4.00
Culture Pop Watermelon
Indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. Slightly sweet & totally crushable. A summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment. 12oz can.$4.00
Culture Pop Wild Berries & Lime
Happy, healthy and oh so berry-y sophisticated blueberry & blackberry blend with subtle layers of citrus, herbs & spice enjoy sweet, juicy sips with a tasty, peppy twist catch hints of peppercorn in there as we elevate the soda experience. 12oz can.$4.00
Recess Mood Lime Citrus
Big lime flavor with real lime zest, balanced with lemon and orange. 12oz can.$5.00
Recess Mood Raspberry Lemon
Sparkling water infused with mood-lifting magnesium & balancing adaptogens. Refreshing & juicy, it’s made with real raspberries & a hint of lemon. 12oz can.$5.00
Recess Mood Strawberry Rose
Brewed with real dried strawberries, rose petals, & rose hips for a subtly sweet flavor that feels like a long-overdue hug. 12oz can.$5.00
Walker Brothers Blueberry Jasmine Kombucha
Fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry in this craft kombucha. 12oz can.$5.50
Walker Brothers Ginger Kombucha
Cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with our signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas in this craft kombucha to create a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish. 12oz can.$5.50
Grab + Go Food
Retail Coffee
Decaf Colombia (10oz)
This water-processed decaf is from Colombia and tastes great in any brew method. The water process ensures that up to 99.9% of caffeine is removed through a safe method without the use of alcohol or harmful chemicals.$20.00
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil) (10oz)
Our go-to standard for espresso (and our cold brew) is comprised of 70% natural Ethiopia Guji and 30% pulped natural Brazil.$20.00
Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco (10oz)
Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco is a group of 84 small farmers in the municipality of Ataco, Tolima. Each farmer mills and dries their own coffee cherry after harvest before selling them to the open market through exporting partners. This high-elevation coffee is certified organic at the farm level.$20.00
Costa Rica El Cedral (10oz)
Santa Maria de Dota is home to one of Costa Rica’s finest cooperatives, Coopedota. It is the world’s first certified carbon-neutral coffee exporter, but it’s much more than just a supplier with a great certification. Recently retired Director Roberto Mata built up an amazing industry, integrating social services and environmental protections while producing some of the highest quality coffee available in Costa Rica. This year's crop comes at you with notes of rose hips, caramel apple, and hazelnut.$20.00
Ethiopia Hambela Bishan Wate (10oz)
While we have offered Hambela many times in the past—always as a naturally processed coffee—this is a washed coffee, and we couldn't be more excited. Enjoy notes of Bosc pear, hibiscus, and cacao nibs.$20.00
Ethiopia Sidama Ayla Bombe (10oz)
Our first Sidama! Explore a new offering from Ethiopia's Sidama region. We are excited to share a new coffee that will check all the boxes for your preferred brew method. Enjoy cupping notes of candied orange peel, sugarcane, and taffy—a delectable cup to start your day.$20.00
Guatemala Santa Isabel (10oz)
From Guatemala, this washed roast has tasting notes of wildflower honey, nectarine, custard, and we feature it as our house drip!$20.00
Honduras Santa Elena Francisco Martinez (10oz)
Francisco Martinez has a 3.5-acre farm called El Paraiso in the community of Aguanqueterique. Francisco has participated in monthly educational seminars where Catracha provides guidance for farm management, harvesting and coffee processing that is focused on quality. Traditionally, farmers in Santa Elena have sold their coffee in cherry to a middleman, eliminating the possibility of earning better prices based on the quality of the coffee.$20.00
Merch
Elegy Coordinates T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Coordinates T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. Limited print, only 100 made!$32.00
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. Limited print, only 100 made!$32.00
Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Espresso)
Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Espresso). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
Elegy Hammock Crewneck (Black)
Elegy Hammock Crewneck (Black). Printed on Independent IND3000 Heavyweight Crewneck.$68.00
Elegy Honey Bear Crewneck (Black)
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Crewneck (Black). Printed on Independent IND3000 Heavyweight Crewneck.$68.00
Elegy Script Hoodie (Clay)
Elegy Script Hoodie (Clay). Printed on AS Colour Relax Hoodie 5161.$68.00
Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand)
Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$68.00
Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black)
Elegy Wheel Hoodie (Black). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$68.00
Elegy Wheel Tote (Black)
Elegy Wheel Tote (Black). Printed on AS Colour 1001 Carrie Tote.$24.00
Elegy Nice Things Tote (Black)
Elegy Nice Things Tote (Black). Printed on AS Colour 1001 Carrie Tote.$24.00
Elegy Cold Brew Trucker Hat (Black)
Elegy Cold Brew Trucker Hat (Black). Limited print, only 100 made!$32.00
Elegy Other Stuff Nylon Hat (Clay)
Elegy Other Stuff Nylon Hat (Clay)$32.00
Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)
Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)$32.00
Elegy Script Cord Hat (Black)
Elegy Script Cord Hat (Black)$32.00
Elegy Script Cord Hat (Green)
Elegy Script Cord Hat (Green)$32.00
Elegy Eye Dad Hat (Black)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
Elegy Eye Dad Hat (White)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
Elegy Crew Socks
Elegy Crew Socks by Weld Mfg$14.00
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
Elegy Abstract Honey Bear Tumbler (16oz) (Black)
Elegy Abstract Honey Bear Tumbler (16oz) (Black). Printed on Created Co Cold Cup (16oz) w/ straw. Design by Brian Wooden.$40.00
Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (White)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (White)$40.00OUT OF STOCK
Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Sand)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Sand)$40.00OUT OF STOCK
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Black)
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Black). Printed on Created Co Diner Mug.$16.00
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Brown)
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Brown). Printed on Created Co Diner Mug.$16.00
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Natural w/ Gold Print)
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Natural). Printed on Created Co Diner Mug.$16.00
Elegy Honey Bear Candle (3.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (3.5 oz)$14.00
Elegy Honey Bear Candle (7.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (7.5 oz)$28.00
Elegy Dog Treats (5oz)
Elegy Dog Treats by Baxter Bailey & Company (5oz)$12.00
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 20" across top, good for smaller dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 25" across top, good for medium/large dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
Elegy Eye Enamel Pin
Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin$8.00
Elegy Honey Bear Enamel Pin
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin$8.00
Elegy Magnet Pack
Elegy Magnet Pack (2). Eye and Retro Honey Bear$6.00
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
Elegy Sticker
Elegy Sticker (Random)$2.00
Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin
Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin. For more information, please visit www.elegycoffee.com/cbd$120.00
