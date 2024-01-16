Rwanda Isimbi (10oz)

Rwanda Isimbi is back for a second round! This coffee is grown at high altitudes overlooking Lake Kivu, and then hand-picked to ensure only the ripest beans are selected. Isimbi is the Kinyarwanda word that refers to something pure "like the white snow at the top of a volcano", which should give you some idea of the quality of this coffee. This coffee is bright and has hard candy vibes. Notes of rhubarb, honey, and raw sugar