Sumatra Ratu Ketiara Gayo (10oz)

We are excited to bring in coffee from the Ketiara co-op Ratu Ketiara Gayo (RKG). This coffee comes from the newest branch of the Ketiara co-op organization established in 2011 consisting of 971 farmers in the Aceh region of Sumatra who are 80% women. Notes of cherry, cream, and sugar.