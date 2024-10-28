This coffee is the culmination of over 800 different farmers in the Shantawene and Sidamo regions of Ethiopia. During harvest, the coffee cherries are handpicked and sorted before being taken to the Ayla washing station, where the coffees are further inspected and sorted for quality control, before being pulped and fermented for 36 - 48 hours. Post-fermentation, the coffee is washed with clean water and laid out on raised beds in the sun to fully dry.