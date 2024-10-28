Elegy Coffee Downtown
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches, Burritos, Bowls + Bites
Taiyaki Bites
Our take on a classic Japanese street food, combining a crispy waffle exterior and a choice of sweet or savory!$9.00
Egg + Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Egg + cheese breakfast sandwich on your choice of bagel, biscuit or croissant$9.00
Baseline Burrito
Scambled egg, tater tots, 5 cheese blend$9.00
Deluxe Baseline Burrito
Scambled egg, tater tots, 5 cheese blend, avocado, pickled red onions, chili crunch aioli w/ choice of bacon, sausage or no meat$13.00
Elegy Burrito
Sweet potato + onion hash, bacon, scrambled egg, 5 cheese blend, black beans, herb lime crema$13.00
Vegan Burrito
Elegy vegan scramble (tofu, just egg, chorizo, black salt), vegan cheddar, black beans, vegan chipotle aioli (tofu hash still contains gluten, even if you sub gluten-free tortilla).$13.00
Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap
Chopped fried chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caeser dressing, black pepper, lemon zest, sourdough croutons$14.00
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Pastrami smoked salmon, lemon caper dill cream cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce mix, dill$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Bagels, Biscuits + Croissants
Plain Bagel
Handmade plain bagel. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
Everything Bagel
Handmade everything bagel topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, + onion. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
Jalapeño + Cheddar Bagel
Handmade bagel topped with fresh jalapeño + Tillamook cheddar. From Mr. Aaron's Goods. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.50
Biscuit
Housemade biscuit. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00
Butter Croissant
These croissants are simple, buttery, flaky, + delicious. 48+ layers of butter ensure that they really melt in your mouth! From Dozen Bakery. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Granola Bowls
Sides
Pastrami Smoked Salmon
Side Of Pastrami Smoked Salmon (2.5oz)$5.00
Bacon
Side Of Bacon (2 Slices)$2.00
Sausage
Side Of Sausage (1 Patty)$2.00
Scrambled Eggs
Side Of Scrambled Eggs (6oz)$4.00
Black Beans
Side Of Black Beans (3.25oz)$2.00
Pickled Red Onions
Side Of Pickled Red Onions (3.25oz)$2.00
Chili Crunch
Side Of Chili Crunch (2oz)$1.25
Chili Crunch Aioli
Side Of Chili Crunch Aioli (2oz)$1.50
Chili Crunch Maple Syrup
Side Of Chili Crunch Maple Syrup (2oz)$2.00
Herb Lime Crema
Side Of Herb Lime Crema (2oz)$1.00
Vegan Chipotle Aioli
Side Of Vegan Chipotle Aioli (2oz)$1.00
Roasted Salsa Roja
Side Of Roasted Salsa Roja (1oz)$0.75
Salsa Verde
Side Of Salsa Verde (1oz)$0.75
Butter
Side Of Butter (2oz)$0.50
Vegan Butter
Side Of Vegan Butter (2oz)$0.50
Strawberry Jam
Side Of Strawberry Jam (2oz)$0.50
Cream Cheese
Side Of Cream Cheese (3.25oz)$1.00
Lemon Caper Dill Cream Cheese
Side Of Lemon Caper Dill Cream Cheese (3.25oz)$1.50
Pastries
Butter Croissant
These croissants are simple, buttery, flaky, + delicious. 48+ layers of butter ensure that they really melt in your mouth! From Dozen Bakery. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Muffin
A classic blueberry muffin with a touch of lemon zest for brightness. Topped with lemon sugar. From Dozen Bakery.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Kouign-Amann
This kouign-amann begins with a classic croissant dough, with orange zest sugar folded into the layers. Baked in a muffin tin, the sugar caramelizes into a nice crunchy base for the sweet, flaky pastry. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant
Rich, buttery, + flaky, these chocolate croissants are filled with a delicious piece of dark Valrhona chocolate. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Ham + Cheese Croissant
A savory classic, with black forest ham + swiss cheese, rolled up into a flaky croissant dough + enhanced with whole grain mustard. From Dozen Bakery.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Housemade chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh daily!$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Beverage
Coffee
Espresso (2oz)
Double shot espresso$4.00
Americano
2oz double shot espresso + water$4.00
Cortado (4oz)
2oz double shot espresso + 2oz steamed milk of choice$4.50
Cappuccino (8oz)
2oz double shot espresso + 6oz steamed milk of choice$5.00
Latte (12oz Hot)
2oz double shot espresso + steamed milk of choice$5.50
Latte (16oz Iced)
2oz double shot espresso + milk of choice$5.50
Drip
Guatemala or spotlight featured roast$3.50
Café Au Lait
Batch brewed drip coffee with steamed milk of choice$4.00
Cold Brew
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia + Brazil)$5.00
Espresso Tonic (16oz Iced)
2oz double shot espresso, premium tonic$5.50
Specialty
Pumpkin Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, pumpkin (w/ pumpkin cold foam)$8.00
Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup$7.00
Black + White (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk$7.00
Lemon Bar Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, lemon, graham cracker dust, lemon oil spritz, choice of steamed milk$6.50
Lemon Bar Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, lemon, graham cracker dust, lemon oil spritz, milk of choice$6.50
Pumpkin Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, pumpkin, cinnamon, choice of steamed milk$6.50
Pumpkin Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, pumpkin, cinnamon, milk of choice$6.50
Maple Pear Matcha (12oz Hot)
Matcha, maple, pear, cinnamon, cardamom, choice of steamed milk$6.50
Maple Pear Matcha (16oz Iced)
Matcha, maple, pear, cinnamon, cardamom, choice of milk$6.50
Spiced Espresso Tonic (16oz Iced)
Espresso, apple, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, tonic$7.00
Espresso Old Fashioned (8oz Iced)
Espresso, demerera, orange bitters + twist$6.00
Tea Lattes
Matcha Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
Matcha Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of milk$5.50
London Fog (12oz Hot)
High Garden Earl Grey Tea with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
London Fog (16oz Iced)
High Garden Earl Grey tea with your choice of milk$5.50
Chai Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our housemade chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
Chai Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our housemade chai concentrate with your choice of milk$5.50
Tea
Tea (12oz Hot)
Assam Black Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral + earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened Bee's Knees Green Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender Earl Grey delicious organic black tea with vibrant bergamot Milky Oolong Legendary Oolong variety from Taiwan with notes of citrus, honey, toasted nuts, and a creamy mouth-feel Mao Feng Lingering Clouds A delicious green tea expression from China that has a deep, roasty sweetness, gentle minerality, and aroma of white flowers Peppermint (Caffeine Free) Peppermint, holy basil, spearmint, juniper berries, cedar tips, myrtle, cardamom$4.50
Bee's Knees Green Tea (16oz Iced)
Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender$4.50
Assam Black Tea (16oz Iced)
Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral + earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened.$4.50
Beverages
Grab + Go
Batch Bottles
Somos Pilates x Elegy Mexican Hot Chocolate Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, dark chocolate, brut cocoa, salt, demerara, ancho chile, vanilla Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Pumpkin Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, pumpkin Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$14.00
Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well + pour over ice to enjoy!$12.00
Honey Bear Batch Bottle (32oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 4 servings (over ice), just shake well + pour over ice to enjoy!$24.00
Cold Brew Batch Bottle (16oz)
Makes approx 2 servings (over ice), just shake well + pour over ice to enjoy!$10.00
Cold Brew Batch Bottle (32oz)
Makes approx 4 servings (over ice), just shake well + pour over ice to enjoy!$20.00
Grab + Go Drinks
Martinelli's Apple Juice
100% juice from U.S.-grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no additives of any kind. 10oz glass bottle.$3.50
Tropicana Orange Juice
A good source of vitamin C, potassium, and folic acid, this 100 percent natural juice is squeezed from fresh oranges, never from concentrate, and has no pulp for a smoother, more refreshing, fresh-squeezed flavor. 11oz bottle.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Acqua Panna Spring Mineral Water
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water is filtered slowly, drop by drop through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany for an unmistakable taste since 1564. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino is a fine quality Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It surfaces naturally enriched with mineral salts. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
The one who started it all. Our pride and joy: Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water. It’s naturally sweet, crisp, and refreshing but also will satisfy and hydrate whenever you need to soak in all the benefits coconut water has to offer. What benefits are we talking about? Well for starters, it’s hydrating, and with naturally occurring electrolytes it’s a good source of phosphorus and potassium. 10oz bottle.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coca-Cola is made using real pure cane sugar as opposed to high-fructose corn syrup. Refreshing and delightful. 500ml glass bottle.$4.00
Culture Pop Watermelon
Indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. Slightly sweet & totally crushable. A summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment. 12oz can.$4.00
Recess Mood Strawberry Rose
Brewed with real dried strawberries, rose petals, & rose hips for a subtly sweet flavor that feels like a long-overdue hug. 12oz can.$5.00
Walker Brothers Ginger Kombucha
Cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with our signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas in this craft kombucha to create a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish. 12oz can.$5.50
Grab + Go Food
Retail Coffee
Decaf Colombia (10oz)
This water-processed decaf is from Colombia and tastes great in any brew method. The water process ensures that up to 99.9% of caffeine is removed through a safe method without the use of alcohol or harmful chemicals.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil) (10oz)
Our go-to standard for espresso (and our cold brew) is comprised of 70% natural Ethiopia Guji and 30% pulped natural Brazil.$20.00
Colombia Caldas (10oz)
This small lot community blend comes direct from 15 small producers in the Caldas region of Colombia. The region is known for it's volcanic soil and ideal climate. This produces high quality coffee with moderate acidity and exciting flavor profiles. This coffee is fermented for 24-36 hours before patio sun drying to the ideal mosture content.$20.00
Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco (10oz)
Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco is a group of 84 small farmers in the municipality of Ataco, Tolima. Each farmer mills and dries their own coffee cherry after harvest before selling them to the open market through exporting partners. This high-elevation coffee is certified organic at the farm level.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Costa Rica El Cedral (10oz)
Santa Maria de Dota is home to one of Costa Rica’s finest cooperatives, Coopedota. It is the world’s first certified carbon-neutral coffee exporter, but it’s much more than just a supplier with a great certification. Recently retired Director Roberto Mata built up an amazing industry, integrating social services and environmental protections while producing some of the highest quality coffee available in Costa Rica. This year's crop comes at you with notes of rose hips, caramel apple, and hazelnut.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Ethiopia Hambela Bishan Wate (10oz)
Don't miss this delightful and exceptionally clean, washed Ethiopia Hambela coffee. While we have offered Hambela many times in the past—always as a naturally processed coffee—this is a washed coffee, and we couldn't be more excited. Enjoy notes of Bosc pear, hibiscus, and cacao nibs.$20.00
Ethiopia Sidama Ayla Bombe (10oz)
This coffee is the culmination of over 800 different farmers in the Shantawene and Sidamo regions of Ethiopia. During harvest, the coffee cherries are handpicked and sorted before being taken to the Ayla washing station, where the coffees are further inspected and sorted for quality control, before being pulped and fermented for 36 - 48 hours. Post-fermentation, the coffee is washed with clean water and laid out on raised beds in the sun to fully dry.$20.00
Guatemala Santa Isabel (10oz)
From the Guatemala, this washed roast has tasting notes of wildflower honey, nectarine, custard, and we feature it as our house drip!$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Honduras Santa Elena Francisco Martinez (10oz)
Francisco Martinez has a 3.5-acre farm called El Paraiso in the community of Aguanqueterique. Francisco has participated in monthly educational seminars where Catracha provides guidance for farm management, harvesting and coffee processing that is focused on quality. Traditionally, farmers in Santa Elena have sold their coffee in cherry to a middleman, eliminating the possibility of earning better prices based on the quality of the coffee.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Merch
Elegy Stacked T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Stacked T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
Elegy Wavy T-Shirt (Bone)
Elegy Wavy T-Shirt (Bone). Printed on AS Colour Staple 5001 T-Shirt.$32.00
Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Sage)
Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Sage). Printed on AS Colour Staple 5001 T-Shirt.$32.00
Elegy Metal Hat (Camo)
Elegy Metal Hat (Camo). Puffed embroidery on a Cameo hot (w/ velcro strap)$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)
Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Elegy Eye Dad Hat (White)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
Elegy Abstract Honey Bear Tumbler (16oz) (Black)
Elegy Abstract Honey Bear Tumbler (16oz) (Black). Printed on Created Co Cold Cup (16oz) w/ straw. Design by Brian Wooden.$40.00
Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Black)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Black)$40.00
Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Khaki)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Khaki)$40.00
Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Coyote)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Coyote)$40.00
Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Ash Green)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Ash Green)$40.00
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Black)
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Black). Printed on Created Co Diner Mug$16.00
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Brown)
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Brown). Printed on Created Co Diner Mug$16.00
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Natural)
Elegy Diner Mug (10oz) (Natrual). Printed on Created Co Diner Mug$16.00
Elegy Honey Bear Room Spray (4oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Room Spray by Gold & Ivy (4oz)$18.00
Elegy Honey Bear Shaped Candle (8oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Shaped Candle by Gold & Ivy (8oz)$32.00
Elegy Honey Bear Candle (3.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (3.5 oz)$16.00
Elegy Honey Bear Candle (7.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (7.5 oz)$30.00
Elegy Dog Treats (5oz)
Elegy Dog Treats by Baxter Bailey & Company (5oz)$12.00
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 20" across top, good for smaller dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 25" across top, good for medium/large dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
Elegy Eye Enamel Pin
Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin$8.00
Elegy Honey Bear Enamel Pin
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin$8.00
Elegy Honey Bear Air Freshener
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener$6.00
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
Elegy Sticker
Elegy Sticker (Random)$2.00