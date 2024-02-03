Guatemala San Jose Del Lago (10oz)

$20.00

Eduardo Cabrera, the fourth-generation steward of his family’s property and lifelong coffee grower, could not be more exuberant about his sense of place. In his own words, “Coffee is family, tradition, memories, happiness, and a little suffering; but I wouldn’t trade anything for the adrenaline during the beginning of harvest, my olfaction that never tires of the smell of the coffee flower, and the landscape of the lake, the volcanoes, and the coffee trees!” This washed Guatemala has tasting notes of cherry, cacao nibs, and taffy and we feature it as our house drip!