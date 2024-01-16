Elegy Coffee Downtown
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Egg & cheese breakfast sandwich on homemade biscuit$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich on homemade biscuit$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Breakfast Burrito
Roasted sweet potato & onion hash, bacon, egg, sharp cheddar, black beans, chili lime crema$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elegy Breakfast Burrito Bowl
Roasted sweet potato & onion hash, bacon, egg, sharp cheddar, black beans, chili lime crema$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled tofu/vegan chorizo hash, vegan cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan chipotle aioli$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito Bowl
Scrambled tofu/vegan chorizo hash, vegan cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan chipotle aioli$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Pastries
- Blueberry Muffin
A classic blueberry muffin with a touch of lemon zest for brightness. Topped with lemon sugar. From Dozen Bakery.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kouign-Amann
This kouign-amann begins with a classic croissant dough, with orange zest sugar folded into the layers. Baked in a muffin tin, the sugar caramelizes into a nice crunchy base for the sweet, flaky pastry. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Rich, buttery, & flaky, these chocolate croissants are filled with a delicious piece of dark Valrhona chocolate. From Dozen Bakery.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Cheese Croissant
A savory classic, with black forest ham & swiss cheese, rolled up into a flaky croissant dough & enhanced with whole grain mustard. From Dozen Bakery.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Housemade chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh daily!$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Beverage
Coffee
- Espresso (2oz)
Double shot espresso$4.00
- Americano
Espresso & water$4.00
- Cortado (4oz)
Espresso & equal parts of your choice of steamed milk$4.50
- Cappuccino (8oz)
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk$5.00
- Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso with your choice of milk$5.50
- Drip
Guatemala San Jose Del Lago or Spotlight Roast$3.50
- Cold Brew
Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil)$5.00
Specialty
- Butter Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, vegan butterscotch$8.00
- Honey Bear (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup$7.00
- Black & White (16oz Iced)
Cold brew, black cocoa, marshmallow whip, choice of milk$7.00
- Speculoos Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, biscoff crumble, choice of steamed milk$6.50
- Speculoos Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, biscoff crumble, choice of milk$6.50
- Butterscotch Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, vegan butterscotch, choice of steamed milk$6.50
- Butterscotch Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, vegan butterscotch, choice of milk$6.50
- Peppermint Mocha Latte (12oz Hot)
Espresso, peppermint, mocha, choice of steamed milk$6.50
- Peppermint Mocha Latte (16oz Iced)
Espresso, peppermint, mocha, choice of milk$6.50
- Peppermint Matcha (12oz Hot)
Matcha, peppermint, vanilla, choice of steamed milk$6.50
- Peppermint Matcha (16oz Iced)
Matcha, peppermint, vanilla, choice of milk$6.50
- Twilight Chai (16oz Iced)
Housemade chai, tonic, bitters, orange peel$6.50
Tea Lattes
- Matcha Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Matcha Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Matcha Of The Dawn with your choice of milk$5.50
- London Fog (12oz Hot)
High Garden Earl Grey Tea with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- London Fog (16oz Iced)
High Garden Earl Grey tea with your choice of milk$5.50
- Chai Latte (12oz Hot)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk$5.50
- Chai Latte (16oz Iced)
High Garden Bergamot Chai in our house made chai concentrate with your choice of milk$5.50
Tea
- Tea (12oz Hot)
Earl Grey A great organic Earl Grey black tea Sencha Green Classic Japanese green. Full-bodied, full-flavored toasted umami goodness Chamomile Citrus (Caffeine Free) Chamomile flower, lemon verbena, hibiscus, orange peel, rosehips Peppermint (Caffeine Free) Peppermint, holy basil, spearmint, juniper berries, cedar tips, myrtle, cardamom$4.00
- Bee's Knees Green Tea (16oz Iced)
Premium green earl grey tea, jasmine green tea, lemon verbena, rose petals, dried oranges, lavender$4.00
- Assam Black Tea (16oz Iced)
Assam black tea with hints of caramel, malt, floral & earth. Fully caffeinated, organic, unsweetened.$4.00
Beverages
Grab & Go
Batch Bottles
- Tennessee Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
LIMITED EDITION COLLAB w/ BONNAROO. Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, honeysuckle, jasmine, white willow. Additionally, $1 from every Tennessee Honey Bear sold will be donated to the Bonnaroo Works Fund, which supports local charities throughout Middle TN. Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$15.00
- Butter Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup, vegan butterscotch Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$14.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (16oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$12.00
- Honey Bear Batch Bottle (32oz)
Cold brew, oat milk, burnt honey, cinnamon, maple syrup Makes approx. 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$24.00
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (16oz)
Makes approx 2 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$10.00
- Cold Brew Batch Bottle (32oz)
Makes approx 4 servings (over ice), just shake well & pour over ice to enjoy!$20.00
Wellness Shots
Grab & Go Drinks
- Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water
By blending the essential oils from the flowers, fruits and herbs that we have gathered from around the Mediterranean shores with highest-quality quinine from the 'fever trees' of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we have created a delicate, floral tonic water. 200ml / 6.8oz bottle.$2.50
- Martinelli's Apple Juice
100% juice from U.S.-grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no additives of any kind. 10oz glass bottle.$3.50
- Acqua Panna Spring Mineral Water
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water is filtered slowly, drop by drop through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany for an unmistakable taste since 1564. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino is a fine quality Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It surfaces naturally enriched with mineral salts. 500ml / 16.9oz bottle.$4.00
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime
Refreshing and extremely zesty. Think Sprite but so much better, with a touch of cardamom. 12oz can.l$4.00
- Culture Pop Watermelon
Indulge in refreshing watermelon balanced with crisp lime & savory rosemary. Slightly sweet & totally crushable. A summer sip canned for year-long enjoyment. 12oz can.$4.00
- Culture Pop Orange Mango
Culture Pop Orange Mango leads with the fruity, juicy goodness of that beloved orange & mango combo and finishes slightly sweet, subtly spiced with lime chili heat. 12oz can.$4.00
- Recess Mood Lime Citrus
Big lime flavor with real lime zest, balanced with lemon and orange. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Raspberry Lemon
Sparkling water infused with mood-lifting magnesium & balancing adaptogens. Refreshing & juicy, it’s made with real raspberries & a hint of lemon. 12oz can.$5.00
- Recess Mood Strawberry Rose
Brewed with real dried strawberries, rose petals, & rose hips for a subtly sweet flavor that feels like a long-overdue hug. 12oz can.$5.00
Grab & Go Food
Retail Coffee
- Decaf Colombia (10oz)
This water-processed decaf is from Colombia and tastes great in any brew method. The water process ensures that up to 99.9% of caffeine is removed through a safe method without the use of alcohol or harmful chemicals.$20.00
- Elegy Blend (Ethiopia & Brazil) (10oz)
Our go-to standard for espresso (and our cold brew) is comprised of 70% natural Ethiopia Guji and 30% pulped natural Brazil.$20.00
- Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco (10oz)
Colombia Tolima Excelencia de Ataco is a group of 84 small farmers in the municipality of Ataco, Tolima. Each farmer mills and dries their own coffee cherry after harvest before selling them to the open market through exporting partners. This high-elevation coffee is certified organic at the farm level.$20.00
- Costa Rica El Cedral (10oz)
Santa Maria de Dota is home to one of Costa Rica’s finest cooperatives, Coopedota. It is the world’s first certified carbon-neutral coffee exporter, but it’s much more than just a supplier with a great certification. Recently retired Director Roberto Mata built up an amazing industry, integrating social services and environmental protections while producing some of the highest quality coffee available in Costa Rica. This year's crop comes at you with notes of rose hips, caramel apple, and hazelnut.$20.00
- Guatemala Bella Carmona (10oz)
From the Antigua Valley, Sacatepéquez, Guatemala, this washed roast has tasting notes of apple butter, caramel, and glazed donut and we feature it as our house drip!$20.00
- Honduras Santa Elena Francisco Martinez (10oz)
Francisco Martinez has a 3.5-acre farm called El Paraiso in the community of Aguanqueterique. Francisco has participated in monthly educational seminars where Catracha provides guidance for farm management, harvesting and coffee processing that is focused on quality. Traditionally, farmers in Santa Elena have sold their coffee in cherry to a middleman, eliminating the possibility of earning better prices based on the quality of the coffee.$20.00
- Rwanda Isimbi (10oz)
Rwanda Isimbi is back for a second round! This coffee is grown at high altitudes overlooking Lake Kivu, and then hand-picked to ensure only the ripest beans are selected. Isimbi is the Kinyarwanda word that refers to something pure "like the white snow at the top of a volcano", which should give you some idea of the quality of this coffee. This coffee is bright and has hard candy vibes. Notes of rhubarb, honey, and raw sugar$20.00
- Uganda Sipi Falls (10oz)
After several years absence, Uganda Sipi Falls returns! its bright, round body will leave you satisfied after every sip. Sipi Falls washing station is located at 1800 meters above sea level and processes coffee from 8,000 farms located on the steep slopes of mount Elgon.$20.00
Merch
- Elegy Coordinates T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Coordinates T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
- Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Black)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Black). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
- Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory)
Elegy Cold Brew T-Shirt (Ivory). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
- Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Espresso)
Elegy Honey Bear T-Shirt (Espresso). Printed on Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt.$32.00
- Elegy Hammock Crewneck (Black)
Elegy Hammock Crewneck (Black). Printed on Independent IND3000 Heavyweight Crewneck.$68.00
- Elegy Script Hoodie (Clay)
Elegy Script Hoodie (Clay). Printed on AS Colour Relax Hoodie 5161.$68.00
- Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand)
Elegy Iconography Sleeve Hoodie (Sand). Printed on Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend Hoodie.$68.00
- Elegy Cold Brew Trucker Hat (Black)
Elegy Cold Brew Trucker Hat (Black). Limited print, only 100 made!$32.00
- Elegy Other Stuff Nylon Hat (Clay)
Elegy Other Stuff Nylon Hat (Clay). Printed On AS Colour Surf Cap 1114.$32.00
- Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)
Elegy Coordinates Nylon Hat (Black)$32.00
- Elegy Eye Dad Hat (Black)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
- Elegy Eye Dad Hat (White)
100% cotton. Low profile, 6-panel dad hat$32.00
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Black). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
- Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive)
Elegy Wheel Bandana (Olive). Printed by One Feather Press, designed by EZCO.$20.00
- Elegy Abstract Honey Bear Tumbler (16oz) (Black)
Elegy Abstract Honey Bear Tumbler (16oz) (Black). Printed on Created Co Cold Cup (16oz) w/ straw. Design by Brian Wooden.$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (White)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (White)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Khaki)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Khaki)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Coyote)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Coyote)$40.00
- Elegy Travel Tumbler (16oz) (Sand)
Elegy Coffee Travel Tumbler by Kinto (16oz) (Sand)$40.00
- Elegy Coffee Mug (9oz) (Ash White)
Elegy Coffee Mug (9oz) (Ash White)$24.00
- Elegy Coffee Mug (9oz) (Dark Gray)
Elegy Coffee Mug (9oz) (Dark Gray)$24.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Candle (3.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (3.5 oz)$14.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Candle (7.5oz)
Elegy Honey Bear Candle by Gold & Ivy (7.5 oz)$28.00
- Elegy Dog Treats (5oz)
Elegy Dog Treats by Baxter Bailey & Company (5oz)$12.00
- Elegy Gingerbread Dog Treats (5oz)
Elegy Gingerbread Dog Treats by Baxter Bailey & Company (5oz)$12.00
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Small)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Small) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 20" across top, good for smaller dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
- Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large)
Elegy Dog Bandana (Medium/Large) - "I Only Get My Pup Cups From Elegy" - 25" across top, good for medium/large dogs. We will donate $2 from every sale to Wags & Walks Nashville.$12.00
- Elegy Eye Enamel Pin
Elegy Eye 2.0 Enamel Pin$8.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Enamel Pin
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Enamel Pin$8.00
- Elegy Honey Bear Air Freshener
Elegy Retro Honey Bear Air Freshener$6.00
- Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker
Elegy If You Can Read This, I'm On My Way to Elegy Bumper Sticker 11.5"x3"$4.00
- Elegy Sticker
Elegy Sticker (Random)$2.00
- Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin
Elegy CBD Oil Single Origin. For more information, please visit www.elegycoffee.com/cbd$120.00OUT OF STOCK
