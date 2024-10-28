Skip to Main content
Elegy Coffee
0
Home
/
Butter Croissant
Butter Croissant
$0
Out of Stock
1
These croissants are simple, buttery, flaky, + delicious. 48+ layers of butter ensure that they really melt in your mouth! From Dozen Bakery. Click below for add ons or make it a breakfast sandwich!
Elegy Coffee Locations
Downtown
(615) 612-0769
150 4th Avenue North, Suite G-250, Nashville, TN 37219
East
(615) 739-5994
2909A Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Germantown
(615) 649-8869
1390 Adams Street, Suite 13, Nashville, TN 37208
WeHo
(615) 949-2420
516 Hagan Street, Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37203
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement