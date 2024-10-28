  • Home
  Ethiopia Hambela Bishan Wate (10oz)

Ethiopia Hambela Bishan Wate (10oz)

While we have offered Hambela many times in the past—always as a naturally processed coffee—this is a washed coffee, and we couldn't be more excited. Enjoy notes of Bosc pear, hibiscus, and cacao nibs.